Nazi Flag Found In U-Haul Truck Intentionally Rammed Into Barrier Near White House

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, May 22, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said that the driver of a box truck struck the gate on the north side of Lafayette Square near 16th Street.

The driver was later identified as Missouri resident Sai Varshith Kandula, who was arrested and charged by US Park Police investigators.

According to Guglielmi, there were no injuries, and the truck was ultimately deemed safe by bomb squad and other investigators.

The initial investigation determined that Candela intentionally rammed the gate, though his intentions were unclear.

Photos at the scene also show what appears to be a Nazi flag that was in the truck at the time of the crash.

Kandula was charged with:

Assault with a dangerous weapon;

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle;

Threatening to kill, kidnap, or inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member;

Destruction of property;

Trespassing.

The incident led to several roads and walkways being closed down throughout the area as first responders investigated.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.