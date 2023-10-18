Navy Captain With Arlington Ties Helms Warship Amid Mediterranean Sea Deployment

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE) was deployed on Oct. 14 and will be in the Eastern Mediterranean. The deployment is in an effort to "deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said.

Capt. David Wroe serves as commander of the Destroyer Squadron 22, which is a squadron of warships within the Carrier Strike Group Two, on the carrier.

Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived last week.

He is a career Surface Warfare Officer who received his commission in 1999 through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps unit at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.

He graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Political Science. Wroe earned a Master’s in Business Administration with a Minor in International Relations from Salve Regina University in 2006, and a Master’s in Military Studies from U.S. Marine Corps University, Command and Staff College in 2014.

Wroe's LinkedIn page shows he worked in IT for the US Joint Chiefs of Staff before earning his master's degree from the US Marine Corps University in 2014.

Wroe served as deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron 22, earning the Battle E award in 2017 during an intensive training cycle and successful seven-month deployment.

