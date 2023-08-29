National Zoo Evacuated, Closed Due To Bomb Threat In DC (Developing)

An alert was issued by officials shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon advising that the Zoo will be temporarily closed due to an undisclosed threat that was made targeting the area.

The nature of the threat has not been released by officials as the department investigates.

As a precaution, officials said that all visitors were evacuated, though all other Smithsonian museums remain open.

Reopening information is expected to be released once the investigation concludes.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

