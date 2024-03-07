Nadejda Mossor, 22, and Jason Han, 37, who were in a relationship, were found by maintenance workers conducting a welfare check around 4:15 Monday, March 5, in their home on the 500 block of 12th Street S, police said.

"Inside the bedroom, responding officers located an adult male and adult female deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," authorities said.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, the incident is being investigated as an apparent homicide-suicide. Final determination of cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner."

If you or someone you know needs support, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 911 in an emergency. Visit our website for additional community resources and contact information.

