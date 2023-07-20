Partly Cloudy 84°

Multiple Pedestrians Struck By Driver At Georgetown Hospital Parking Garage In DC (Developing)

Several people were injured outside the Georgetown Hospital when a driver struck multiple pedestrians.

The scene at Georgetown Hospital.
The scene at Georgetown Hospital. Photo Credit: @dcfireems
Zak Failla
DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the hospital's parking garage in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road NW at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon when a driver hit at least five people.

Five people were treated at the hospital's Emergency Room, and the driver was evaluated for undisclosed injuries, officials said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

