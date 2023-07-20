Multiple Pedestrians Struck By Driver At Georgetown Hospital Parking Garage In DC (Developing)

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the hospital's parking garage in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road NW at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon when a driver hit at least five people.

Five people were treated at the hospital's Emergency Room, and the driver was evaluated for undisclosed injuries, officials said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

