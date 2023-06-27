Movie Filming To Restrict Parking In Parts Of Northwest DC

Authorities advised that on Tuesday, June 27, and Wednesday, June 28, filming for a movie will take place in DC, forcing some street closures and other changes that motorists should be aware of.

It is unclear which movie is being filmed, though there has long been speculation that it could be Marvel shooting shots for "Captain America: Brave New World," which is expected to be shot, in part, in Washington, DC.

These streets will be posted as "Emergency No Parking" from 12 a.m. on Monday, June 26 through 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30:

15th Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue NW;

F Street from 14th Street to 15th Street NW;

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street NW;

Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street NW.

Those streets will also be closed to traffic from 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and from 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 29.

Not all area residents are thrilled that Hollywood is coming to DC, and they've taken to social media to show their disdain.

Traffic and parking rules are expected to return to normal in Northwest DC by the weekend.

