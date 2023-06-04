Motorcyclist Sporting Leather Jacket Wanted Following Sunday Morning Shooting In Arlington: PD

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, members of the Arlington Police Department were called to the a parking lot in the 3000 block of Wilson Boulevard in Clarendon, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was treated and rushed to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. His condition was not available on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the initial investigation found that the victim - whose name has not been released - and shooter were involved in a verbal spate that turned violent when the latter followed the former into a parking lot and shot him.

Police say the shooter is a Black man who is between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. At the time of the shooting he was reportedly wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans before fleeing on a motorcycle.

No additional information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department by calling (703) 228-4180 or emailing ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.

