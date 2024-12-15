Mom, Toddler Stabbed In Pentagon City: Suspect Found Hiding Under Car: Police

Thursday night, Dec. 14, police say.

The suspect, 23-year-old Leonardo Reyes of Arlington, allegedly attacked the woman and child in the 900 block of Army Navy Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

He’s now behind bars on a slew of charges, including two counts each of:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Contributing to the delinquency of a child;

Child abuse.

Police say the incident began when Reyes approached the woman as she walked with her toddler outside a business. Without warning, he attacked them with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot, investigators said.

Officers arrived to find the woman and toddler suffering from serious injuries. Medics rushed them to nearby hospitals, where the woman was listed in critical but stable condition, and the toddler is listed as stable.

A second child at the scene was unharmed.

Officers quickly broadcast a description of the suspect, who was spotted entering a nearby parking garage. Police set up a perimeter and found Reyes hiding under a parked car. After a brief struggle, officers arrested him with help from a K9 unit, authorities said.

Reyes is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

