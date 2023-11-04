Metropolitan Police Searching For Suspect Who Fired Shots At Officers In Southeast DC

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, officers responded to reports of gunshots that rang out in the 3400 block of 13th Place SE, prompting further investigation.

Upon arrival at the building, acting MPD Chief Pamela Smith said that officers canvassed the area, and when they were searching the parking lot, a man wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, with long, shoulder-length hair, began firing at officers.

Three officers fired back, according to officials, and the suspect retreated back in the building; however, a search of the complex did not lead to an arrest.

"The Emergency Response Team searched the building, but did not find the suspect," Smith said. "Times like this are very frustrating for our officers, but we're very fortunate none of our officers were injured tonight."

Following the shooting, the involved officers were placed on administrative leave and body-worn camera footage from the incident remain under review.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or suspect has been asked to contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

