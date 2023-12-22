Maryland Woman Who Tried To Kidnap Child From Stroller On DC Metrobus Arrested, Police Say

Christina Marie Acker, 38, has been arrested by Metro Transit Police in DC following an incident on a P12 Metrobus on Friday, Dec. 15, ironically on public transit.

An alert was issued by the agency on the day of the attempted kidnapping after the Silver Spring resident allegedly attempted to take a young child from a stroller while riding the bus.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in Southeast DC near the Maryland state line.

With an assist from tipsters, Acker was apprehended at the Congress Heights Metro, where she was placed under arrest without further incident.

Charges are pending.

