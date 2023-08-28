Man Who Violated Court Order 500+ Times Sentenced For Stabbing Mother Of Child With Pliers

Anthony Braxton, 47, has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for stabbing his former girlfriend nearly 30 times with a pair of needle nose pliers in front of the child they share, despite being ordered repeatedly to stay away from her by judges.

According to court documents, in October and November 2017, Braxton violated a court order to stay away from his victim repeatedly and went to the home of a former romantic partner with bad intentions.

Prosecutors say that the he then approached the woman in the middle of the day and stabbed her repeatedly with the pliers, directly in front of their child. She was rushed to Howard University Hospital and emergency surgery was required to save her right hand after the attack.

Braxton had been ordered by a judge to stay away from the woman less than three weeks before the assault - an order which he violated more than 500 times between Oct. 16, 2017, when the order was issued, and the day of the attack on Nov. 4, 2017.

Braxton was found guilty by a jury of assault with intent to kill while armed and other offenses following a trial earlier this year in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.