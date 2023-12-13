Mostly Cloudy 50°

SHARE

Man Stuck 50 Feet In Air At Smith Center Rescued By DC First Responders (Video)

DC Fire and Rescue personnel made an unusual save at George Washington University on Wednesday afternoon when a man found himself in a precarious position.

<p>The man was stuck for less than an hour</p>

The man was stuck for less than an hour

 Photo Credit: DC Fire and Rescue
<p>The man was stuck about 50 feet in the air.</p>

The man was stuck about 50 feet in the air.

 Photo Credit: DC Fire and Rescue
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders were called to the Smith Center after noon on Wednesday when a worker found himself stuck in the rafters along with the Revolutionaries' championship banners when his manlift failed and he was suspended about 50 feet in the air.

First responders put their heads together and eventually came up with a plan to get the man safely to the ground, which was caught on camera.

Personnel ultimately threw a rope to the man who was stuck to allow him to straighten the lift so it could be lowered safely.

The man made it to the ground uninjured and safely walked away, though it remains unclear what caused the lift to malfunction. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE