Man Stuck 50 Feet In Air At Smith Center Rescued By DC First Responders (Video)

First responders were called to the Smith Center after noon on Wednesday when a worker found himself stuck in the rafters along with the Revolutionaries' championship banners when his manlift failed and he was suspended about 50 feet in the air.

First responders put their heads together and eventually came up with a plan to get the man safely to the ground, which was caught on camera.

Personnel ultimately threw a rope to the man who was stuck to allow him to straighten the lift so it could be lowered safely.

The man made it to the ground uninjured and safely walked away, though it remains unclear what caused the lift to malfunction.

