Man Kicked Officers While Resisting Arrest In Arlington Apartment Building: Police

Members of the Arlington Police Department were called at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon to the 700 block of North Glebe Road, where there was a report of "suspicious circumstances" involving a man and woman.

It is alleged that the woman was inside her home when James Carter busted into her apartment without permission, police say, though when the woman verbally confronted him, Carter reportedly retreated from the unit.

Responding officers were able to find Carter inside building and he was initially taken into custody and a knife was recovered from him; however, he was not about to go down without a fight.

Police say that Carter became noncompliant and kicked two officers before he could ultimately be detained.

Carter, who police say has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of assault on police;

Unlawful entry;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Obstruction of justice.

He is being held without bond. No information about his next court appearance was released by the department.

