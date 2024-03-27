Man Breaks Into Ex-GF's Home To Sexually Abused Her Child In Southeast DC, Police Say

Southeast resident Omar Ransom, 22, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his underage victim after breaking into his former lover's home and "engaging in unwanted sexual acts" before fleeing, police say.

The incident was reported on Wednesday, March 20 in the 1400 block of Smith Place SE. Officials announced Ransom's arrest a week later on March 27.

According to the police, the investigation into the assault also found that Ransom and the child's mother were previously involved in a relationship.

Ransom was charged with first-degree child sexual abuse, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance. No details about his initial court appearance was released by the department.

