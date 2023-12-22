Man Arrested Nine Months After Fatal Triple Shooting Left Two Dead In Southeast DC: Police

Kevin Foster, 19, has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder while armed for the fatal March shooting of Dana Faulkner, 23, and Abdul Fuller, 15, who died at an area hospital two days after being shot.

A busy evening for first responders began shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, when there was a reported shooting in the 2700 block of Bruce Place in Southeast, DC.

Upon arrival, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly thereafter, police were then called to the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue, where there was a report of an unconscious minor - later identified as Fuller - who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Fuller was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as “critical,” and he died two days later, officials say.

According to investigators, Fuller was in the area of the initial shooting on Bruce Place before making his way to the intersection.

No information about a possible motive for the double fatal shooting has been released by police investigators.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.