Man Arrested For Carjacking Rideshare Driver Who Wouldn't Let Dog Come For The Trip In DC: MPD

Dax Franco Willis has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking and robbery after he threatened and assaulted a woman who wouldn't let him bring his dog for a ride.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, the driver went to pick up Willis in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue NE, though the two got into a disagreement when she refused to let him bring his dog in the car.

When rebuffed, it is alleged that Willis threatened to mace the driver, assaulted her, dragged her away from her own vehicle, stole her phone and fled in her car.

The stolen rideshare vehicle was later located in hte 6000 block of Southern Avenue SE.

The incident was caught on a dashboard camera, and photos of the wanted man were released on Tuesday afternoon, leading to Willis' arrest, which was announced the following day.

No information about his initial court appearance has been released.

