Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Northeast DC Hotel Room, Police Say

William Barrett has been arrested and charged with the murder of Romaine Maddox, 36, who was found dead inside the Ivy City Hotel on Friday morning, officials say.

Both Barrett and Maddox are from Northeast DC. It is believed that the two knew each other.

Officers from the department were called at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 23 to a hotel in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE, to investigate reports of an unconscious person.

It is the same hotel a beloved 31-year-old woman was killed during a random attack last year.

Upon arrival, they found Maddox suffering from trauma to the body and she was pronounced dead.

Barrett was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested later on Friday and charged with first-degree murder. No motive for the fatal incident has been released by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.