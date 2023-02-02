This DMV Town Named Top Travel Destination In New Report

A Virginia town has been named in Good Housekeeping's 20 Best Cheap Places to Travel in 2023 list.

Leesburg is the only town in Virginia to make the list, with its historic downtown being compared to "stepping into a postcard", the magazine states.

“We are elated that Leesburg is being recognized as a top travel destination for those looking for a unique and exciting place to visit,” stated Economic Development Director Russell Seymour. “Leesburg is a great place to live, work, visit, and start a business.”

The magazine noted Leesburg for its proximity to both Washington, DC, and the beautifully tasty breweries and wineries in Loudon County. Leesburg was also complimented on its affordable accommodations in comparison to DC.

Leesburg was recently featured in Fortune's Best Places to Raise a Family list and as the most Beautiful Town in Virginia by TheTravel.com, the Town states.

Good Housekeeping’s 20 Best Cheap Places to Travel in 2023 list can be visited here.

