Krisi DeGregori Of Northern VA Dies, 46

Affectionately known as Krisi, she was preceded in death by her fiance, Alejandro Grenado.

According to her obituary, Krisi graduated from the University of Alabama, Birmingham in 2001, after graduating from Chelsea High School in 1996. Krisi's Facebook page shows she lived in Alexandria.

"She touched lives in so many ways, teaching us to be strong and patient, and always encouraged charity," her obit reads.

"A unique and genuine person, Krisi was like a candle that lit up our hearts with love, happiness and wisdom."

Services will be held at the Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek Catholic Church in McLean on Friday, April 28. Click here for details.

