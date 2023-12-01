Light Rain 50°

Kidnappers On The Loose After Forcing Victim Into Harrowing Ride In Northwest DC

A person was kidnapped at gunpoint and forced into a vehicle during a violent robbery in Northwest DC, police say.

The suspect and suspect's vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
At around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, a vehicle approached a victim in a gray sedan and a suspect got out with a handgun, forcing someone inside in the 6900 block of 5th Street NW.

According to police, the suspect ordered the person into the vehicle, and then they drove around while taking property from the victim, who was eventually let out while the sedan sped away.

One of the suspects caught on camera could be seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black mask. No other information about the suspects has been released by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the kidnapping, the suspect, or vehicle has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

