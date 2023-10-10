Justice-Seeking Robbery Victim Accused Of Shooting Two Men In Northeast DC, Police Say

Northwest DC resident Nathaniel Art-Washington, 28, has been identified by authorities as the man responsible for a pair of shootings that were reported late on Monday in the 1200 block of Queen Street NE, police say.

At around 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to investigate reports of shots fired in the area, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of the road.

While dealing with the initial incident, police say that a second victim flagged down an ambulance who was on another call at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Eckington Place NE for a different shooting that was reported in the area.

Both men were taken to area hospital for treatment of what police described as life-threatening injures.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, the investigation into the shootings found that the two victims robbed Art-Washington, and he proceeded to pursue his assailants and shot them.

Art-Washington was arrested without incident and charged with assault with intent to kill with a gun.

No information about his intiial court appearance was released by the police.

