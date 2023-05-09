Joint Decision: DC Man Locked Up For Unlicensed Weed Dispensary

Terron Demise Barnes, also known as “Ali Vegaz,” 41, of Washington, DC, has been sentenced to 102 months in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, local and federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday, May 9.

Barnes pleaded guilty in January, where he admitted to operating “Oak Religious LLC” from his Northeast DC apartment between June 2019 and July 2020.

As part of his gambit, Barnes advertised “Pak Religious” on Instagram, where he recruited buyers, in part, by falsely advertising himself as a “licensed DC marijuana dispensary,” according to officials.

During the investigation, federal agents and members of the Metropolitan Police Department executed a search warrant at Barnes’ DC apartment on July 2, 2020, where investigators seized:

A Spikes Tactical AR-style pistol with an extended magazine;

A Glock, Model 23, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun fitted with an extended magazine and laser sight;

100 total rounds of ammunition, including ammunition for 9mm and .45 caliber firearms;

Approximately 24 pounds, or 11.328.5 grams, of marijuana and THC-infused products;

52 Oxycodone pills not prescribed to Barnes;

Six bottles of Promethazine with Codeine syrup not prescribed to Barnes;

Three ledger books;

$18,377 in cash;

A Range Rover which had been reported stolen in Prince George’s County in May 2020.

When he is released, Barnes was also ordered by a judge to serve 48 months of supervised probation.

The sentence was announced by:

US Attorney Matthew M. Graves;

Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs, of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal and Cyber Division;

Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael T. Weddel, of the ATF Washington Field Division;

Chief Robert J. Contee, III, of the Metropolitan Police Department.

