Jilted Lover Who Stalked, Repeatedly Threatened Ex In DC Gets Prison Time

Eddie Tibbs, 34, was sentenced to 73 months in prison for stalking, felony threats, felony destruction of property, misdemeanor destruction of property, and a civil protection order violation following a harrowing ordeal involving his ex, federal authorities announced over the weekend.

According to prosecutors, Tibbs and his victim were romantically involved, and their relationship reached its conclusion in 2020, leading to a frightening ordeal for his former partner.

For more than a year, Tibbs proceeded to stalk, threaten, and intimidate the woman after their relationship broke up, they said, and between 2021 through the beginning of 2023, he made a habit of calling his victim multiple times, leaving voicemails and insisting on speaking with her.

Tibbs also threw rocks through the woman's bedroom window, vandalized her car, showed up at her job unannounced, and threatened her and her family’s life, through phone calls and texts messages from real and fake phone numbers and emails, officials added.

His "dangerous conduct" persisted, even after the woman obtained a civil protection order and was forced to move from her home.

Tibbs pleaded guilty in January.

In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered that Tibbs serve three years of supervised release and make a $500 payment to the fund established by the Victims of Violent Crime Compensation Act.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.