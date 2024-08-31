Overcast 80°

Infant's Death In DC Due To Fentanyl Intoxication Ruled A Homicide: MPD

Months after 2-month old Amiri Royal Bynum was found unconscious and later died, her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Late in the morning on Monday, May 27, officers were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW, where there was an unconscious infant.

She was rushed by DC Fire and EMS personnel to an area hospital where she would later die. 

This week, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia determined the infant died from fentanyl/methamphetamine intoxication.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

It remains under investigation.

