Infant's Death In DC Due To Fentanyl Intoxication Ruled A Homicide: MPD

Late in the morning on Monday, May 27, officers were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW, where there was an unconscious infant.

She was rushed by DC Fire and EMS personnel to an area hospital where she would later die.

This week, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia determined the infant died from fentanyl/methamphetamine intoxication.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

It remains under investigation.

