Hurricane Lee Won't Have Much Impact On Region, Weather Maps Show

What does that mean for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and the mid-Atlantic states? Not a lot.

Lee's most-likely course shows it will make landfall in Atlantic Canada at the end of the week, and its most significant impacts will be felt in Halifax and some of New England.

In New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and the mid-Atlantic, Lee’s impacts will be minimal, and mostly coastal according to the NWS.

Life-threatening rip currents, rough surf, and coastal flooding will be Lee's worst impacts in the states along the eastern shore south of Connecticut, AccuWeather maps show.

Chances of flooding in Virginia will be worst on Friday, Sept. 15, the outlet said, noting there's a zero chance of Lee making a pit-stop in New Jersey.

One map shows there is a zero to 20 percent chance of rain along coasts of Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey, while there's a guaranteed chance of rain and wind in Nova Scotia (see below).

After a day of rain on Wednesday, Sept. 13, the end of the week and the weekend are looking mostly sunny, with a high between 75 and 80.

TRACKING LEE: As of Wednesday, Sept. 13, Lee was about 460 miles off the coast of Bermuda, where tropical storm conditions were expected on Thursday, Sept. 14, the National Hurricane Center said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.