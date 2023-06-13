How To Score $5 Meal From DC's 'Chicken + Whiskey' At New Arlington Digs

The popular restaurant chain that sells, well, chicken and whiskey, will be holding a grand opening celebration in Clarendon on Friday, June 16.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can enjoy a $5 meal, and enter a giveaway to win free chicken for a year. The restaurant's happy hour will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and guests can enter to win a $150 tab.

The menu boasts a variety of beers, cocktails, traditional braised Peruvian chicken dishes, authentic sides, sandwiches and wraps, and more.

Chicken + Whiskey, 3033 Wilson Blvd Suite 111R, Arlington.

