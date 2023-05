At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, May 8, first responders were dispatched to the 3900 block of Kansas Avenue NW, where there was a report of a building collapse.

The unoccupied house was being renovated at the time the incident was reported, according to officials.

According to DC Fire and EMS officials, no damage was reported to any neighboring homes.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

