Kalorama’s Crown Jewel? Lavish $5.8M Estate Could Be Ultimate Power Address For DC Players

Dilan Homes has completed a top-to-bottom reimagination and restoration of a popular Federal-Inspired Brick Home that sits in the heart of community, surrounded by homes that have housed some of the rich, famous, and powerful.

The listing was posted by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

"It is 100 percent gut renovated with an entirely brand new floor plan, brand new systems, windows, all electrical ... It's basically all new on the inside," Hryniewicki told Daily Voice.

"We took what was an antiquated floor plan and reimagined it for today's lifestyle."

Spanning 7,200-square-feet, the home features five bedrooms, five full baths, and one half bath, the listing states.

According to Washington Fine Properties, standout features include:

Marble checkerboard floors;

A grand staircase adorned with brass accents;

Multiple 8-foot French doors leading to terraces and gardens.

The interiors exude sophistication with intricate trim work, soaring ceilings, and luxurious marble bathrooms. Spacious primary and guest suites provide ample comfort, while the expansive floor plan emphasizes both grandeur and livability.

Outside, the property boasts over 50 feet of street frontage, private gardens enclosed by brick walls, a brick garage, and a 10-foot-wide driveway that can accommodate at least four vehicles.

Together, these features create an estate-like presence within the heart of the city.

Realtors made note that the property may move fast, and that there have been four sales of homes for at least $4 million in the same neighborhood in the past 60 days.

Hryniewicki mused that Kalorama is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the country, and historically is a place targeted by members of a new incoming administration.

There has also been an "influx for upper bracket luxury sales since the election," though time is running out or prospective buyers, as supply is running out.

The property is also across the way from the French Ambassador's residence, is down the road from the Mitchell Park, and just a short walk to Dupont Circle and the Metro.

"It's ... Not only is (the property) a turnkey house," Hryniewicki added. "That location is A++."

The HRL listing for 2003 23rd Street NW can be found here.

