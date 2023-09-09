Happy Days: DC Grandmother Gets 'Lucky Times 10' On Maryland Lottery Ticket Worth $50K

The grandmother couldn't believe her eyes, and needed her daughter to confirm that she won $50,000 playing a "Lucky Times 10" scratcher, Lottery officials said this week.

Going only by the name "Happy Days," the woman said that she has her daughter purchase scratch-offs for her, and when she was alone in the room playing this lucky ticket "she started to see some positive numbers."

"I saw 38 and it was listed as $10,000. I thought something was wrong," she mused.

There was nothing wrong.

"Happy Days" then ran to another room to have her daughter double-check, and sure enough, she had turned a $10 ticket into a $50,000 windfall, which she credited to a palm plant her boyfriend sent to her the day before for her birthday.

With her newfound cash, the retired babysitter said she plans to share her prize winnings with her children and grandchildren.

She's not the only one smiling, as the managers at the Clinton Crossings Exxon in Prince George's County where she bought the ticket is also in line to get a nice bonus from Maryland Lottery.

