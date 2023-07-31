GW Parkway Road Closures Expected To Last For Days Due To Storm Damage (Updated)

Large portions of the northern section of the parkway were closed on Sunday, July 30 into the following day as crews worked around the clock to remove trees from the roadway.

Late in the afternoon on Monday, July 31, officials said that road closures are expected to last for several days as they remove hazardous trees along more than four miles of the parkway before it can be reopened.

