GW Parkway Road Closures Expected To Last For Days Due To Storm Damage (Updated)

Drivers in Washington, DC can expect prolonged delays as crews continue to work to remove hazardous trees from the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Downed trees could tie up traffic on the GW Parkway for several days.
Downed trees could tie up traffic on the GW Parkway for several days. Photo Credit: Twitter/PEPCO
Zak Failla
Large portions of the northern section of the parkway were closed on Sunday, July 30 into the following day as crews worked around the clock to remove trees from the roadway. 

Late in the afternoon on Monday, July 31, officials said that road closures are expected to last for several days as they remove hazardous trees along more than four miles of the parkway before it can be reopened.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

