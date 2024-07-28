Gold! Arlington's Torri Huske Wins 100-Meter Fly At Paris Olympics

The Team USA swimmer from Arlington took the gold in the 100 meter butterfly in 55.59 at the Paris Olympics Sunday, July 28.

Huske beat her teammate, Gretchen Walsh, by 0.04 seconds. Walsh took silver.

In Tokyo, Huske missed out on a medal by 0.01 seconds.

Huske has been swimming with the Arlington Aquatic Club since she was about 6 years old and later went on to swim for Yorktown High School. She currently swims for Stanford University.

