Girl Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Parking Lot Of DC Gas Station: Police

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue SE, where there was a pedestrian - later identified as a child - was struck by a vehicle that stayed at the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders treated the girl until she could be rushed to an area hospital, where MPD Commander Jason Hickman said she later died from her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene after the girl was struck, police noted, and he was interviewed by responding detectives. No charges were filed, and no additional information about the situation was provided by Hickman on Tuesday night.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or may have been traveling in the area on Minnesota Avenue at the time has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

