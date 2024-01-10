Overcast 50°

Four Displaced By Northeast DC House Fire (Photos)

Several people were displaced by a Wednesday morning fire in Northwest DC, officials say.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
Zak Failla
DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 600 block of Faraday Place NE before noon on Jan. 10, where there was a reported fire in the bottom floor of a two-story detached house.

The fire was declared under control by 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, though four adults were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

