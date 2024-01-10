Four Displaced By Northeast DC House Fire (Photos)

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 600 block of Faraday Place NE before noon on Jan. 10, where there was a reported fire in the bottom floor of a two-story detached house.

The fire was declared under control by 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, though four adults were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

