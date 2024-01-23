Former Swim Instructor In VA Preyed On Prepubescent Victims Online: Feds

Black, 50, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to produce child pornography and coercion and enticement for his role in targeting children to exploit with others through the Internet.

According to court documents, between January 2018 and October 2021, the Arlington resident was a member of two online groups dedicated to exploiting children.

"The goal of the two groups was to locate prepubescent girls online and convince them to livestream themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct," prosecutors said. "Black and his co-conspirators would covertly record this conduct and share the videos with each other."

Black, a former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) attorney admitted to inducing a prepubescent minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct on a live-streaming app while recording the illicit activity.

That same month, Black and another man also groomed another minor to perform sexually explicit acts on a photo and video-sharing application. In that instance, the over-eager co-conspirator surreptitiously hacked into that girl’s live-video feed and recorded the sexual acts before sending them to Black.

When he is sentenced in April, Black will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a max of life behind bars.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.