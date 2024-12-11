Former MPD Officer Who Sexually Abused Teen Girls Nearly 20 YearsAgo Learns Fate In Court: Feds

District resident Lucius Kearney, now 52, was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse of a child earlier this year following an incident nearly 20 years ago that later came to light, according to officials.

At the time of the assaults, the victim was 15 years old and the former officer was around 33 years old.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Kearney has been sentenced to 90 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, while also being ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years following his time behind bars.

Prosecutors said that in the 2005-2006 school year, when the girl was in 10th grade, she met the Kearney – then a Fourth District Metropolitan Police Department officer – while doing a school project.

At their initial meeting at the Fourth District Police Station, Kearney and the teen exchanged phone numbers and began communicating about the school project.

Their conversations turned sexual, court documents state, and ultimately Kearney engaged in sexual acts with the victim in his truck near a DC public library, where the victim was volunteering to complete her high school community service hours.

The sexual abuse came to light in 2020 after the victim encountered Kearney while he was on the duty in the area where she lived.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.