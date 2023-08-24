Overcast 75°

SHARE

Former FBI Contractor From Arlington Had Teen Boys Send Nudes, Then Threatened Suicide: Feds

A former FBI contractor in Virginia has found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly grooming young boys online.

The former FBI contractor is facing charges for grooming young boys.
The former FBI contractor is facing charges for grooming young boys. Photo Credit: fbi.gov
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Brett Janes, 26, has been charged with sexually exploiting at least a dozen children he contacted through Discord and Snapchat, then threatening suicide if the boys stopped talking to him, federal authorities say.

The Arlington resident allegedly would advise the children that he worked for a US intelligence agency before making the threats and then enticing his underage victims to do his illicit bidding.

Janes’ alleged victims include a 13-year-old boy he met on a first-person shooting game, who he convinced to strip and masturbate over a live video call by threatening to kill himself and paying him over a cash app.

A second 12-year-old boy was instructed to create and send Janes child sexual abuse material over Discord through “flattery and repeated begging.”

Prosecutors say that he received the child porn from those two minors, as well as two others, and he attempted to meet up with a fifth possible victim. He also allegedly purchased child porn from Telegram.

Janes was indicted this week and charged with:

  • Two counts of sexual exploitation of children and production of child sexual abuse material;
  • Attempted coercion and enticement;
  • Receipt of child pornography.

If convicted, Janes faces a mandatory term of at least 15 years in prison and a max of life behind bars. 

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE