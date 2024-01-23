Partly Cloudy 30°

First Responders Rescue Worker Injured On Roof Of Northwest DC Building (Video)

A contractor in downtown DC found himself in a perilous position after suffering an injury while working on the roof of a building on Tuesday morning.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@dcfireems
Zak Failla
It was DC Fire and EMS personnel to the rescue on Jan. 23 when they were called into action at around 8 a.m. in the 600 block of Park Road NW, requiring them to get creative with a construction crane. 

First responders used the crane to lower the victim with a rescue basket that had a firefighter on board, and he was slowly and safely brought back to solid ground. Once there, he was evaluated and taken by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the worker to suffer the injury.

