Firefighters Battle Tricky Blaze At Northeast DC Home (Video)

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the 1100 block of 48th Street NE at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, where they found flames showing from both floors of a two-story home.

Officials said that crews had to contend with structural issues and downed power lines, though a majority of the flames were knocked down by 2:30 a.m. on April 23.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were still at the home hitting hotspots and knocking down any flare-ups, and a resident of a neighboring home was evaluated by paramedics.

No injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

