Fire Extinguisher Used During Smash-Grab Robbery At Chanel Store In Downtown DC (Updated)

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Chanel store in the 900 block of I Street NW on Sunday night to investigate a report of shots fired involving a Special Police Officer.

Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy said that a coordinated heist involving at least six people led to a massive theft at the store as two people held the doors open, one sprayed a fire extinguisher wildly, and others ransacked the store and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

As the group was fleeing the scene, an armed security guard employed by Chanel fired one round, though there was no reported property damage or injuries.

It is unclear how many items the thieves made of with, Savoy noted.

Now, investigators are combing through interviews and video footage from the incident, she said, as they determine whether or not the security guard acted appropriately.

She added that there was a similar theft earlier this year, though Savoy did not get into details about the previous incident involving a fire extinguisher-wielding suspect.

The department is now reviewing to determine whether or not the guard used excessive force by firing his weapon.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.