Felon Who Took Police On High-Speed Pursuit From Maryland To DC Busted With Glocks, Feds Say

District resident Jordan Tyler Alexander pleaded guilty on Tuesday to weapons offenses after police found a Glock 27 in a stolen car that he crashed after taking officers on a high-speed pursuit topping 100 mph last summer.

According to court documents, Prince George’s County police officer was on patrol at 2 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2023, when he watched a white Honda Accord pull into the parking lot of a convenience store in Suitland, and then immediately leave.

The officer suspected that the vehicle drove away after spotting his marked police cruiser, and when he ran the license plates, it was determined that the Honda had been stolen on July 24, 2023 in Southeast DC.

Alexander was then followed, and after running a red light, the officer activated his lights and sirens, at which point the Honda sped off, launching a pursuit, which came to an end when he crashed into a guardrail in the northbound lanes of I-295 near the exit for Minnesota Avenue NE.

But he was not done yet.

Prosecutors say that Alexander jumped out of the driver's side door and began running down the interstate while cars came whizzing past him. A second passenger inside the Honda also bailed and ran away from the highway and onto a nearby grassy area.

While he was being chased by the officer on foot, Alexander attempted to enter another vehicle on I-295.

He picked the wrong vehicle.

Inside the car he attempted to take was an off-duty law enforcement agent who was still in uniform, leading to Alexander continuing to take his flight on foot down the highway.

"As the police officer ran past the agent’s vehicle, the agent offered to help and the officer jumped into the front passenger seat of the vehicle," court documents state. "The agent caught up to the fleeing Alexander and maneuvered in front of him.

"The officer exited the vehicle and Alexander subsequently gave up and was arrested."

Inside the crashed Honda, investigators found a Glock 27, 40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine on the driver's side floorboard beside a cell phone. On the front passenger seat was a second Glock.

Alexander pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term of over one year. He is also facing trial for an armed robbery and weapons offense in Prince George's County.

His sentencing is pending.

