FBI Releases New Video, Evidence Of Suspect Placing Pipe Bombs Day Before Jan. 6 Riot

The FBI posted previously unreleased video of a suspect who placed pipe bombs near the headquarters for the RNC and DNC in DC.

Between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021, federal investigators say that an unknown person placed two pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Officials said that one was placed in an alley behind the headquarters of the RNC on First Street SE, and the second next to a park bench near the DNC headquarters on South Capitol Street SE.

Video outlining the suspect's actions were released by the FBI as they continue to investigate the incident.

The suspect wore a face mask, glasses, gloves, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo, according to the FBI. He was also carrying a backpack.

Components of the device included 1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, end caps, kitchen timers, wires, metal clips and homemade black powder.

"Although these bombs did not detonate, the suspect walked along residential and commercial areas in Capitol Hill just blocks from the US Capitol with viable pipe bombs that could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders," officials said.

In their latest update, the FBI says that they believe the suspect is approximately 5-foot-7, and a reward of up to $500,000 is still being offered by the FBI, ATF, and Metropolitan Police Department for information that results in the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

According to David Sundberg, the assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office said that in the past four years, his agency has:

Visited more than 1,200 residences and businesses;

Conducted more than 1,000 interviews;

Reviewed approximately 39,000 video files;

Assessed more than 600 tips about who may have placed the pipe bombs in January 2021.

“The tips the FBI has received so far have helped us advance the investigation, but they have not led us to identify the suspect," Sundberg said.

"Today, we are releasing additional information about the suspect—including that we estimate the person to be approximately 5-foot-7—to encourage the public to take a fresh look at the Seeking Information webpage and contact the FBI if they recognize or have information about the suspect,”

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incidents has been asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line by calling 1-800-225-5324.

