Family Rallying To Send Woman Killed During DC Domestic Dispute To Mexico For 'Holy Burial'

On Wednesday, members of the Great Lake Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 54-year-old Alberto Valle-Carranza in connection to the fatal stabbing that resulted in the death of Reyna Garcia-Lopez this week.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1200 block of 11th Street NW to investigate a reported domestic incident that left Garcia-Lopez with multiple stab wounds.

The 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators identified Valle-Carranza, a Northwest DC resident, as a suspect before his arrest in Michigan City, Indiana the day after the stabbing.

Now, Garcia-Lopez's family is turning to the community for help as they work to send her back to Mexico to be buried.

"I am raising funds for my sister Reyna García López who was murdered by my stepfather," Teresa García López wrote in a GoFundMe post. "The proceeds collected will be used for the funeral and to be able to repatriate my sister's body to Chilpancingo de los Bravo, Guerrero, Mexico to give her a holy burial."

Valle-Carranza is now being held in Indiana until he can be extradited back to Washington, DC to face charges for the domestic-related murder.

"I thank those who like to support fundraising (...) I hope it does not affect their finances, whatever they like to support is of great help in these difficult times for me and my family," García López added. "God will reward your support in this situation we are going through.

Those interesting in assisting the family can do so here.

