Electric Scooter Thief Busted In Arlington, Police Say

Police were called to the 1700 block of N. Pierce Street around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 7 on reports of a man, later identified as Ahmad Bilal, breaking into a bike storage room, county police said.

There, Bilal stole two electric scooters and chargers and fled the scene, police said. A lookout was broadcast and an officer located an individual matching the description of the suspect in the area.

Bilal ran from the officer and, with the assistance of additional arriving officers, he was arrested. The stolen items were recovered and during a search and burglarious tools were recovered.

Bilal was charged with Burglary, Grand Larceny, Destruction of Property and Possession of Burglarious Tools. He was held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.