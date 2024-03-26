Overcast 40°

SHARE

Drunken Ex-Con Flashes Firearm After Argument In Arlington: Police

A 34-year-old ex-con was drunk when he flashed a gun at a person he'd been arguing with in Arlington early Tuesday, March 26, police said.

Jerrell Copeland

Jerrell Copeland

Photo Credit: Arlington County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Jerrell Copeland and the victim were arguing in a car on the unit block of N. Glebe Road before Copleand got out and flashed a gun as he walked away around 1:05 a.m., county officials said.

Responding officers established a perimeter, found a person matching the description of the suspect in the 200 block of N. Trenton Street and detained him. 

Copeland was charged with Brandishing, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Public Intoxication and Carrying a Concealed Firearm while Under the Influence of Alcohol. He was held without bond.

It wasn't immediately clear what Copeland had been convicted for.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE