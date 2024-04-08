Drive-By Shooting Of Alexandria Worker On I-295 Ends With Murder Conviction For District Man

District resident Oscar Ramos, 35, was found guilty by a jury in connection to a May 2015 shooting that killed 50-year-old Pedro Melendez Alvarado and injured 56-year-old Miguel Rodriguez Carabantes during an incident over a perceived wrongdoing.

Both men were from Alexandria.

According to prosecutors, Ramos, who is a member of MS-13, was a passenger in a car that was driving north on I-295, in Southwest, DC, near exit 1, when the car he was in pulled alongside another vehicle being driven by Alvarado who was on his way to work with Carabantes.

Police say that Alvarado was treated by DC Fire and EMS personnel before being rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ramos and another passenger in the car with him opened fire on Alvarado’s vehicle, struck the victims, then sped away. He was arrested and charged in 2021 after he was identified as one of the shooters.

Officials said that Ramos and Alvarado are both from El Salvador, and the former believed the latter was "somehow involved in the death of his father, years earlier, in El Salvador."

Ramos was convicted by a Superior Court jury following a six-day trial of first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.