Dog Dies, One Critically Injured In Early Morning DC Fire, Officials Say (Videos)

A home was destroyed in the 5200 block of Blaine Street NE when a fire broke out at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, leaving several without a place to stay and at least one person in critical condition.

Upon arrival, officials say that firefighters were met by a house that was fully engulfed by flames, prompting a second alarm to get more firefighters to respond to the scene.

It took an estimated 100 firefighters less than an hour to knock down the flames, but not before the damage was already done and the home suffered extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.

At least five people were displaced as a result of the fire, a number that is expected to potentially rise, as the investigation into the blaze continues.

One family pet was also killed in the fire, which also left two other neighboring residences with damage.

The cause of the fire remains unclear on Saturday afternoon. It is also not clear whether or not the home had working smoke alarms, officials noted.

The condition of the critically injured person was not available on Saturday. The American Red Cross is assisting with the displaced residents.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

