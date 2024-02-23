DMV Region Reacts To Local News Outlet Getting Shut Down, Reporter Releases

The backlash was swift and harsh on Friday, Feb. 23, when WAMU announced it would be shutting down DCist, which was shuttered unexpectedly as users were redirected to a website for the company's radio station.

Layoffs were confirmed by their union on Friday morning.

WAMU has owned DCist since 2018 after it was previously shut down by its owners.

It is believed that at least a dozen employees were released, and according to reports, they received two or four weeks of severance pay after being ousted.

An email from WAMU GM Erika Pulley-Hayes also circulated online following the announcement, which foreshadowed the events of Friday morning, though apparently some news outlets were informed of the mass firings before.

The company is believed to be transitioning away from digital publishing to focus more on their audio ambitions, such as podcasts and live events, Axios reported.

Readers and listeners alike widely panned the decision.

Some employees took to social media to share their side of the story following the mass exodus of workers.

The reshuffling as staff at DCist continues a trend in the DMV region after the Washington Post laid off staffers and eliminated roles, and other local outlets have been trimming the fat in an effort to reduce costs and increase profits.

