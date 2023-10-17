District Man Who Enjoyed Watching Infant Porn With Other Likeminded Men Gets Prison Time: Feds

Raymond Glover has been sentenced to 97 months in prison, following by 15 years of supervised release after admitting to distributing, receiving, and possessing child porn, some of which depicted infants being abused.

According to court documents, on Sept. 21, 2021, Homeland Security agents searched Glover’s DC home, during which, a video depicting child porn was playing in plain sight on his laptop in the living room through an application that allowed screen sharing.

That particular video showed an infant being sexually abused by an adult, and the responding investigators also saw other men on a separate screen who appeared to be watching the video and pleasuring themselves while the child was being assaulted.

Glover stated that some of the child pornography videos posted in the application chat groups depicted children as young as 5 or 6 years old that he received through links to cloud storage sites that gave him access to the illegal materials.

During the search warrant execution, agents seized 13 electronic devices, including two phones and a laptop, which contained a total of more than 60 videos and images showing child pornography that had been downloaded between Sept. 27, 2019 and the day of Glover’s arrest in 2021.

He pleaded guilty in March to to one felony count of receiving child pornography.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.