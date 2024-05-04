District Man Gets 18 Years In Prison For Violent Murder Of Single Mom, Ex In Northwest DC

Posey, 24, pleaded guilty in September last year to second-degree murder while armed for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Shantal Hill in April 2020 near the Tyler House Apartments in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW, federal authorities announced.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison by a judge in Superior Court in DC.

According to court documents, shortly before 10:50 p.m. on April 15, 2020, Posey shot Hill nine times in the leg, buttocks, and chest, though she did not go down before flagging down her killer.

Prosecutors say that Hill was able to identify Posey as her killer while being treated for her gunshot wounds, though she heartbreakingly told first responders that "I (am) a single mother and I can't die."

She died shortly after midnight the following morning.

