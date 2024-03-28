Overcast 52°

SHARE

District Man Convicted Of Kidnapping Ex, Sexually, Physically Abusing Her For Days In DC: Feds

A District man may spend the rest of his life in prison after holding his partner hostage in his Northwest DC apartment, where he repeatedly physically and sexually abused her, federal authorities announced.

Bryant Phillips was convicted in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Bryant Phillips was convicted in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/AgnosticPreachersKid
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Bryant Phillips, 53, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday to multiple criminal charges after terrorizing a former lover over the course of several harrowing days nearly two years ago.

According to court documents, between June 5, 2022 and June 8, 2022, Phillips held his intimate partner hostage at his apartment in Northeast Washington DC. While there he physically and sexually assaulted her multiple times causing "extensive injuries."

Phillips was convicted following a four-day trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on March 28 of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping, and multiple assault counts. When he is sentenced, he will face life in prison.

In addition to a possible lengthy prison term, Phillips was also ordered by a judge to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE