District Man Convicted Of Kidnapping Ex, Sexually, Physically Abusing Her For Days In DC: Feds

Bryant Phillips, 53, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday to multiple criminal charges after terrorizing a former lover over the course of several harrowing days nearly two years ago.

According to court documents, between June 5, 2022 and June 8, 2022, Phillips held his intimate partner hostage at his apartment in Northeast Washington DC. While there he physically and sexually assaulted her multiple times causing "extensive injuries."

Phillips was convicted following a four-day trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on March 28 of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping, and multiple assault counts. When he is sentenced, he will face life in prison.

In addition to a possible lengthy prison term, Phillips was also ordered by a judge to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

